How long is Trae Young out? Injury chronology, return date, latest updates on Hawks Guard

Trae Young has been the brightest place for a Hawks team that has been at or near the NBA standings throughout the season. The sprained ankle Young suffered on December 27 in Atlanta's loss to the Bucks has dimmed that ray of hope indefinitely.

Young averages 28.5 points and 8.3 assists in 31 games. The scoring rate had increased in the second half of December; before the injury, he was on a run of five consecutive games of at least 30 or more, led by a 47-point effort in Brooklyn on December 21. That race ended with 12 points in 15 minutes against Milwaukee.

This is the second ankle sprain for Young this season. He was injured at the end of October and a game was lost.

What's next for the 21-year-old guard at Atlanta? Here is everything we know about Young's injury and the latest news about when he can return to court.

How long will Trae Young be out?

The Hawks announced after Friday's game that Young would not travel with the team for Saturday's game in Chicago against the Bulls. They also said that Young's status will "be updated as appropriate."

Brings Young Timeline Injury

Young injured his right ankle when he reached the basket at the end of the first half of December 27 against the Bucks. He was helped off the court and did not return.

At least the Hawks game will be lost on December 28 against the Bulls in Chicago.

"I did quite badly," Young told reporters, according to AJC.com. "It hurts a lot right now, but that's to be expected. I came back here, I received a treatment, it was already frozen."

Young also talked about making a quick return. "I will strive to return as quickly as possible," he said, according to AJC.com. "I did it with my last time and I will do the same to return as quickly as possible."

Bring Young injury updates

– The initial diagnosis, as announced by the Hawks:

A @emoryhealthcare injury update: Trae Young suffered a sprained right ankle during tonight's game against Milwaukee. He underwent an x-ray at State Farm Arena, which was negative. Young will not travel with the team to Chicago, and will remain in Atlanta for treatment. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VV8Gu4rY7Q – Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 28, 2019