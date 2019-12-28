How long is Ilya Mikheyev out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Toronto rookie Maple Leafs

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The Toronto Maple Leafs will be without rookie forward Ilya Mikheyev for at least three months while recovering from surgery to repair an artery and tendons that were cut in his right wrist by a blade on December 27.

MORE: Mikheyev cut on the wrist by the skate

Mikheyev was cut during the Toronto game against the New Jersey Devils when striker Jesper Bratt's skate made contact with his wrist when Bratt overturned. Mikheyev immediately dropped his equipment and left the playing surface, and the team's medical staff and emergency personnel took him to Newark University Hospital, N.J., for surgery.

WARNING: The following content may be too graphic for some viewers.

The 25-year-old is in the middle of a promising rookie season. He has eight goals and 23 points in 39 games this year, including a goal scored before his injury on December 27.

How long will the striker be out of the ice after surgery? Here is everything we know about Mikheyev's injury and the latest news on when he can return to the ice for the Leafs.

How long will Ilya Mikheyev be out?

The Maple Leafs announced on Saturday that Mikheyev will remain in the New Jersey hospital for further monitoring before returning to Toronto. The Russian striker is expected to recover completely, but the team will not have a more precise schedule for his return to the ice for three months.

Timeline of Ilya Mikheyev's injury

Mikheyev's injury occurred during the Maple Leafs' 5-4 overtime victory over the Devils on December 27. He was immediately transported to the hospital and underwent surgery to repair an artery and tendons that were cut by the Bratt skate blade.

According to Toronto, the forward will remain in the hospital for further monitoring before he returns to Toronto. The Maple Leafs hope to have a more precise timeline for Mikheyev's return in three months, leaving room for Mikheyev's possible return before the end of the regular season.

