Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will return after knee surgery | NBA News

The Houston Rockets expect guard Eric Gordon to return to action on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans after losing almost seven weeks after knee surgery.

Gordon has been out since November 11, when he scored 17 points in the Rockets victory 122-116 against the Pelicans. The tests showed remnants in his knee that needed to be cleaned, according to Rockets head coach Mike D & # 39; Antoni.

Although Gordon practiced with the team on Friday, D & # 39; Antoni indicated that his guard will not play until Sunday, missing Saturday's game against the Brooklyn Nets.

However, guard Russell Westbrook is expected to rest on Sunday, in the second of Houston's consecutive games. The starting center Clint Capela is doubtful for Saturday's game due to a bruise on the right heel, according to D & # 39; Antoni.

Gordon, 30, averages only 10.9 points in 29.4 minutes in nine games (two starts) this season. After three consecutive seasons with more than 200 triples, he is shooting only 28.4 percent from long distance and has more turnovers (12) than assists (seven).

Gordon previously played with New Orleans (2011-16) and the LA Clippers (2008-11), and was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year in his first season with Houston in 2016-17.

The streak of four consecutive Rockets wins ended with a 116-104 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday.

