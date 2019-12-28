History of college football playoffs: complete list of past brackets, winners since 2014

The brief history of the eliminator of college football has presented a good amount of explosions and dramas by establishing a couple of teams as powers in the sport.

The four-team format has been heavy in games not played in the semifinals, but has featured much stricter games in the championship. Although uncertainty is abundant at the beginning of each year, there has not been much parity in the Playoffs.

Alabama has reached four of five Playoffs so far, winning everything twice. Clemson has achieved each of the past five years, Oklahoma has been four times and Ohio State has qualified three times. The Pac-12 has the least amount of offers from any major conference with two in five years, while the SEC and ACC have had at least one representative each season. The SEC became the first conference to have two teams (Alabama and Georgia) in the Playoffs in 2017.

Here is a look at the past winners and parentheses of the Playoffs over the past five years and counting.

University football playoff history

University football playoff 2014

Date College Football Playoff game Equipment Event venue January 1 Rose Bowl Semifinal No. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 FSU 20 Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California. January 1 Sugar Bowl Semifinal No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35 Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans 12th of January National University American Football Championship No. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20 AT,amp;T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

University football playoff 2015

Date College Football Playoff game Equipment Event venue December 31 Cotton semifinal No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0 AT,amp;T Stadium, Arlington, Texas December 31 Orange Bowl Semifinal No. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17 Sun Life Stadium, Miami, January 11 National University American Football Championship No. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40 University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

University football playoff 2016

Date College Football Playoff game Equipment Event venue December 31 Semifinal Bowl Party No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0 University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona. December 31 Peach Bowl Semifinal No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7 Georgia Dome, Atlanta January 9th National University American Football Championship No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31 Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

University football playoff 2017

Date College Football Playoff game Equipment Event venue January 1 Rose Bowl Semifinal No. 2 Georgia 54, No. 3 Oklahoma 48 (2OT) Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California. January 1 Sugar Bowl Semifinal No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6 Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans January the 8th National University American Football Championship No. 1 Alabama 26, No. 2 Georgia 23 (OT) Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

University football playoff 2018

Date College Football Playoff game Equipment Event venue December 29 Cotton semifinal No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3 AT,amp;T Stadium, Dallas December 29 Orange Bowl Semifinal No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34 Hard Rock Stadium, Miami January 7th PPC National Championship No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16 Levi & # 39; s Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

College Footblall Playoff 2019