History of college football playoffs: complete list of past brackets, winners since 2014

By Lisa Witt
Sports

The brief history of the eliminator of college football has presented a good amount of explosions and dramas by establishing a couple of teams as powers in the sport.

The four-team format has been heavy in games not played in the semifinals, but has featured much stricter games in the championship. Although uncertainty is abundant at the beginning of each year, there has not been much parity in the Playoffs.

Alabama has reached four of five Playoffs so far, winning everything twice. Clemson has achieved each of the past five years, Oklahoma has been four times and Ohio State has qualified three times. The Pac-12 has the least amount of offers from any major conference with two in five years, while the SEC and ACC have had at least one representative each season. The SEC became the first conference to have two teams (Alabama and Georgia) in the Playoffs in 2017.

Here is a look at the past winners and parentheses of the Playoffs over the past five years and counting.

MORE: Five bold predictions for the semifinals of college football playoffs

University football playoff history

University football playoff 2014

DateCollege Football Playoff gameEquipmentEvent venue
January 1Rose Bowl SemifinalNo. 2 Oregon 59, No. 3 FSU 20Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California.
January 1Sugar Bowl SemifinalNo. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 1 Alabama 35Mercedes-Benz Stadium, New Orleans
12th of JanuaryNational University American Football ChampionshipNo. 4 Ohio State 42, No. 2 Oregon 20AT,amp;T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

University football playoff 2015

DateCollege Football Playoff gameEquipmentEvent venue
December 31Cotton semifinal

No. 2 Alabama 38, No. 3 Michigan State 0

AT,amp;T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

December 31Orange Bowl SemifinalNo. 1 Clemson 37, No. 4 Oklahoma 17Sun Life Stadium, Miami,
January 11National University American Football ChampionshipNo. 2 Alabama 45, No. 1 Clemson 40University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.

University football playoff 2016

DateCollege Football Playoff gameEquipmentEvent venue
December 31Semifinal Bowl PartyNo. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0University of Phoenix Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.
December 31Peach Bowl SemifinalNo. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7Georgia Dome, Atlanta
January 9thNational University American Football ChampionshipNo. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.

University football playoff 2017

DateCollege Football Playoff gameEquipmentEvent venue
January 1Rose Bowl SemifinalNo. 2 Georgia 54, No. 3 Oklahoma 48 (2OT)Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, California.
January 1Sugar Bowl SemifinalNo. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans
January the 8thNational University American Football ChampionshipNo. 1 Alabama 26, No. 2 Georgia 23 (OT)Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

University football playoff 2018

DateCollege Football Playoff gameEquipmentEvent venue
December 29Cotton semifinalNo. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3AT,amp;T Stadium, Dallas
December 29Orange Bowl SemifinalNo. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
January 7thPPC National ChampionshipNo. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16Levi & # 39; s Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

College Footblall Playoff 2019

DateCollege Football Playoff gameEquipmentEvent venue
December 28thPeach Bowl SemifinalNo. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 OklahomaMercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
December 28thSemifinal Bowl PartyNo. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 ClemsonState Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona.
January 13thPPC National ChampionshipTBD vs. TBDMercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans

Recent Articles

Kim Kardashian publishes cute pullback of the bottle feeding psalm of the North – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Match report – West Ham 1 – 2 Leicester

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Jacksonville Jaguars deny that head coach Doug Marrone is fired | NFL news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Jessie J shares a post on "Delayed Emotions,quot; after separating from Channing Tatum, while joining the Raya dating app

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Channing Tatum and Jessie J ended their relationship earlier this month after leaving for just over a year. But, it seems that the ex...
Read more

Ashley Tisdale finally got her husband to watch the high school musical

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
MediaPunch / Shutterstock It seems Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher FrenchMarriage has reached new heights. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram...
Read more
©