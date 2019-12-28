Head of Parliament in eastern Libya: Turkish troops offer & # 39; unacceptable & # 39; | News

%MINIFYHTMLa77890cf27acfa4e093490cf058fab239% %MINIFYHTMLa77890cf27acfa4e093490cf058fab2310%

The spokesman for the parliament based in eastern Libya has described Turkey's offer to deploy troops in the war-torn country as "unacceptable," saying that such a measure would amount to unwanted interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. .

At a joint press conference with his Cypriot counterpart on Saturday, Aguila Saleh of the House of Representatives (HoR) said Turkey's actions were increasing tensions and destabilizing the region in general.

Saleh and Cypriot parliamentarian Demetris Syllouris also reiterated their condemnation of a maritime border agreement that Turkey signed with the Government of National Agreement (GNA) based in Tripoli, Libya, but which has not been ratified, as necessary, by the Libyan parliament , as a "flagrant violation of international law that lacks a legal basis."

Libya has been in crisis since 2011 when a NATO-backed uprising overthrew the ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The country has been divided into eastern and western rival administrations since 2014, with the UN-recognized GNA, which currently controls Tripoli, located in northwestern Libya, and a parallel administration that maintains the east of the oil-rich country, with the support of the renegade military commander Khalifa. The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) of Haftar.

Since early April, Haftar has launched a military campaign against the GNA, which he accuses of harboring "terrorist elements," but so far the offensive has failed to break the defenses of the Tripoli government.

Controversial agreement

According to the Cyprus News Agency, Saleh said that GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj is not authorized to sign any agreement on his own because, according to an agreement on how the Libyan government should work, any agreement must count with the unanimous approval of the nine-member presidential council and also requires the approval of parliament.

Saleh said that Erdogan took advantage of the divisions within Libya, as well as the control of Tripoli by "terrorist groups,quot; to gain approval of the agreements in order to intervene in the internal affairs of Libya.

Erdogan "sent in the past unmanned aerial vehicles and armored vehicles, different types of weapons and recently announced that he would send troops to fight in Libya," Saleh said.

According to Saleh, Erdogan's goal "is to provoke the countries of the Eastern Mediterranean and interfere in their exclusive economic zones without taking into account the sovereign rights of these countries at sea and in the air."

Turkey contends that the maritime agreement gives economic rights to a large strip of the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

On a surprise visit to Tunisia earlier this week, the president of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, reiterated that his county would evaluate the sending of soldiers to Libya if there is an invitation from Tripoli, where the Sarraj administration is located.

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte described the establishment of an air exclusion zone on Saturday as an option to resolve the Libyan conflict.

"An air exclusion zone can also be an instrument to achieve an objective: immediate cessation of hostilities, "Conte said in his press conference at the end of the year in Rome.

"I implored Turkish President Erodogan,quot; against military participation, Conte said.

Any such intervention, Conte ventured, "would give way to an incredible military escalation, which would have so many civilian casualties and be left without a victory for anyone."