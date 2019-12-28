Hannah Brown reveals that she still wants true love: she plans to find him in 2020!

It seems that Hannah Brown is waiting for 2020 and a new beginning in her life! The former Bachelorette star turned to social media to share some of her New Year's resolutions with her followers and one of them is to find true love!

So is! It seems that the reality television celebrity has not given up on finding her.

His intentions for the new year were actually written by hand in his diary, so sharing them with his followers felt even more personal than otherwise.

Hannah mentioned a lot of things like her plans to make new friends, focus on her health, keep dancing and more!

However, he dedicated a second click to something else: find true love!

& # 39; LOVE. I still want him The real guy. Do not give up on dreams. Work hard. Feel good enough. Feel capable enough. Do not settle. Think you deserve it all. Give back. Be kind. Be strong. Do not take bulls ** t. Be a leader. Learn from others. Gain wisdom Get out of your comfort zone. Take opportunities Keep hope, "says the inspiring message of the separate story.

Along with the writings in the newspaper, he also mentioned that he was "just writing all this makes me feel better … Feeling hopeful and grateful for the coming year."

Although he definitely made a large part of his list public, he also emphasized that there were more among those pages that he would rather keep private.

Don't worry though! She revealed that as soon as she achieves those secret goals, she will let everyone know what they were!

Ad

‘Much more on my list. But some goals are mine to know … and for everyone to know when you crush them. "



Post views:

0 0