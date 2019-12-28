Greece awards a $ 280 million contract to Lockheed Martin for the upgrade of its F-16 fighter jet fleet – Defense Blog

The Greek government has awarded a $ 280 million contract to Lockheed Martin Corporation to upgrade its F-16 fighter jet fleet over the next seven years, according to media reports.

DW reported that Lockheed Marti and Greece signed the agreement this week after finalizing details about Lockheed's use of a Greek subcontractor.

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos told parliament earlier this month that 84 F-16 planes would be upgraded by 2027 to the Viper class of advanced technology in an estimated $ 1.5 billion program.

He said the speed of the update would be determined by the number of aircraft required to remain in active service.

Greece currently has a fleet of about 150 F-16 fighters.

The U.S. Department of State UU. Approved the possible agreement in 2017, saying it advanced the US goals. UU. "By helping to improve the security of a NATO ally who is an important partner for political stability and economic progress in Europe."

The country has expanded defense ties with the United States in recent years, distrusting Turkey's military expansion. Disputes between neighbors about airspace and maritime borders, as well as oil and gas drilling rights in the Eastern Mediterranean, remain unresolved.

That tension has increased in recent months after Turkey sent drilling vessels off the north coast of Cyprus divided by war and reached a maritime pact with Libya seen as challenging agreements between Greece, Israel, Cyprus and Egypt.