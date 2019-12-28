Goran Dragic hits the last shot of the lead while Miami Heat beats Indiana Pacers | NBA News

Goran Dragic hit the advancing shot when host Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-112 on Friday night.

Friday night NBA scores Indiana Pacers 112-113 Miami Heat

Philadelphia 76ers 97-98 Orlando Magic

Milwaukee Bucks 86-112 Atlanta Hawks

Cleveland Cavaliers 117-129 Boston Celtics

Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 Charlotte Hornets (OT)

Phoenix Suns 96-105 Golden State Warriors

Indiana Pacers 112-113 Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler scored a maximum of 20 points in the game and Goran Dragic hit the lead shot when host Miami Heat defeated the Indiana Pacers 113-112 on Friday night.

There were 20 leadership changes in a game that was tight at all times. The final leader change came with 6.8 seconds remaining when Dragic made a nine-foot left-handed float in the lane. It was Miami's third shot in that wild possession.

Indiana had one more chance to win the game, but Aaron Holiday drove to his right, turned to his left and then lost a float in the lane under heavy pressure. Miami is now 14-1 at home this season and has won four consecutive games overall.

Indiana was led by Holiday, who had 17 points and nine assists. Miami also scored 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from Bam Adebayo, and 18 points in 6 of 10 Duncan Robinson three-point shots. Kendrick Nunn added 17 points and Dragic had 14.

For the Pacers, Jeremy Lamb and TJ Warren had 16 points each. The Pacers played without top scorer Malcolm Brogdon, who missed his second straight game due to a groin injury.

Image:

Goran Dragic scores with a tray against the Pacers



None of the teams had a double digit advantage at any time during the game.

The Pacers built a nine-point lead early in the second quarter, but the Heat used a 13-2 run to get a 58-55 lead at halftime.

The Heat took a 84-82 lead in the third quarter as they continued to push their lead in. There were 14 leadership changes in three quarters, and there were five more before Dragic reached the biggest shot of the game.

Philadelphia 76ers 97-98 Orlando Magic

Evan Fournier scored 20 points and Aaron Gordon added 19 points and 11 rebounds while host Orlando Magic held on to a 98-97 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers.

Terrence Ross contributed 17 points from the bank and Nikola Vucevic collected 16 points, 12 boards and seven assists for the Magic, who improved to 10-6 at home after defeating Philadelphia for the second time this season.

Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid each recorded 24 points and 11 rebounds for Philadelphia, who almost overcame an 11-point deficit in the last quarter and saw that his three-game winning streak stopped.

Image:

Evan Fournier launches a triple against the 76ers



Fournier sold out a triple, Vucevic added one of his own and Gordon's reverse dump seemed to put the game out of reach at 93-82 with 1:49 left.

Harris, Al Horford, Josh Richardson and Embiid each shot down a triple when Philadelphia made a 12-4 run to shoot within three with 24.8 seconds remaining. However, after Orlando's Markelle Fultz missed two free throws, Fournier stole the ball and made one of two free throws to turn it into a game of two possessions.

Embiid connected another triple with 5.1 seconds remaining. The 76ers forced a rotation to get one last chance, but Embiid's attempt at despair from beyond the arch fell shortly.

Milwaukee Bucks 86-112 Atlanta Hawks

Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez combined for 42 points when Milwaukee Bucks visitors defeated Atlanta 112-86, giving the Hawks their ninth straight loss.

Middleton scored 23 and Lopez equaled his peak of the season with 19 points when Milwaukee recovered from his uneven defeat at Philadelphia at Christmas.

Middleton, who scored a record 31 on the season on Wednesday, was 10 of 19 from the floor and had eight rebounds. Lopez was 8 of 14 from the field against the small-sized Atlanta interior and blocked three shots. The Bucks did not miss the MVP of the league, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who did not play due to back pain. The veteran Ersan Ilyasova started in his place and matched his peak of the season with 18 points and got 17 rebounds, the peak of the season.

Atlanta lost leading scorer Trae Young with a sprained right ankle at the end of the first half. He had 12 points when he was injured after stepping on another player's foot and immediately helped the locker room.

The top scorer in Atlanta was Allen Crabbe, who left the bench to make four triples and scored 20 points in the season. Kevin Huerter scored 12 and John Collins had 16 rebounds in the season.

Milwaukee set the tone early by scoring the first eight points of the game and had a 32-19 lead after a quarter. Milwaukee increased the lead to 63-40 at halftime and was led by up to 32 in the third quarter before the Hawks cut the margin to 84-63 in the fourth quarter.

Cleveland Cavaliers 117-129 Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown matched his 34-point personal record and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half when host Boston Celtics won a 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brown followed a 30-point performance that tied the season in Boston's 118-102 victory over Toronto on Wednesday by making 13 of 20 shots, including 5 of 10 from a three-point range.

Image:

Jaylen Brown celebrates a triple against the Cleveland Cavaliers



Tatum, who also made 5 of 10 from beyond the goal, sank 9 of 13 shots from the floor in the first half and finished 11 of 20 to respond to a sad performance of 5 of 18 against the Raptors.

Enes Kanter contributed 14 points and nine rebounds from the bench when the Celtics got their fifth consecutive victory overall and the seventh straight against Cleveland.

Kevin Love scored 21 of his 30 points in the first half and made 6 of 11 three-point attempts for the Cavaliers, who had won a maximum of the season three in a row after losing 16 of their previous 18. Collin Sexton contributed 21 points and rookie Kevin Porter Jr added 16 from the bench for Cleveland.

The Cavaliers cut the Celtics' lead to 92-81 at the end of the third quarter and Dante Exum opened the quarter with a triple. Tatum responded with one of his own, Daniel Theis did the same and Brown then sank three times consecutively to boost Boston's lead to 108-90 with 7:20 to play.

Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102 Charlotte Hornets (OT)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points and Dennis Schroder added 24 when Oklahoma City Thunder defeated host Charlotte Hornets 104-102 in overtime.

The Hornets had the opportunity to tie the game with 1.9 seconds to play in the extra session, but rookie forward PJ Washington failed in a couple of free throw attempts.

The Thunder led during all the extra time, although Devonte's triple & # 39; Graham for Charlotte closed the gap at 103-102 with 8.4 seconds remaining. Chris Paul, who made a couple of key baskets on the stretch of regulation, finished with 16 points, and Steven Adams had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Oklahoma City.

Image:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives to the basket against Charlotte



Terry Rozier's 26 points set the pace for the Hornets, while Graham finished with 15 points and 13 assists and Washington had 14 points. Miles Bridges contributed 11 points, and Bismack Biyombo and Cody Martin scored 10 points each.

The Thunder scored six consecutive points to climb 91-87 in the last quarter. Bridges tripled for Charlotte at the 37.3 second mark. But Paul again became the other end with a leap back to reestablish leadership in 93-90. Schroder made the second free throw from a two-shot foul before Graham's traffic jam with 1.9 seconds remaining.

Paul scored seven points in the last 3:34 of the regulation, but missed a potential shot to win the game, so the game went overtime.

Phoenix Suns 96-105 Golden State Warriors

Report to follow

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.