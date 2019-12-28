Glen Durrant relishing his clash with Chris Dobey for a place in the World Championship the last eight | Darts news

%MINIFYHTML6a8a1effcbb3a2909d8c3b0a861024789% %MINIFYHTML6a8a1effcbb3a2909d8c3b0a8610247810%

Durrant has looked very comfortable on the stage of Alexandra Palace

Glen Durrant has made many headlines after an impressive debut season at the PDC and while & # 39; Duzza & # 39; embarks on a Northeast Derby against Chris Dobey in the World Darts Championship, is trying to crown a memorable 12-month style.

Durrant crossed the dizzying gap after earning his third consecutive BDO World Championship title and after going through the Classification School for a short time, he has stormed the PDC, winning two Pro Tour titles and reaching three major televised semifinals.

He has parachuted into position 27 in the Order of Merit of the PDC and his exploits in Alexandra Palace could see him ascend to the 16 best in the world, a surprising achievement considering that he has only had his two-year Tour Card during 11 months.

He currently enjoys a winning race of 17 games in the World Championship, although he has almost gone unnoticed in the capital, due to the large number of surprises and innovative stories we have witnessed throughout the event.

Raymond van Barneveld's retirement: early departures for Michael Smith, Rob Cross, James Wade and Dave Chisnall, along with the historic success of Fallon Sherrock has captured most of the media approach, but Durrant is engaged in business in a manner typically professional

The 49-year-old began his campaign with a win in straight sets over Brisbane Darts Masters winner Damon Heta, who established a third-round showdown against sixth-seeded Daryl Gurney.

It was an upside down issue, but Durrant's exemplary moment proved to be decisive: the Teessider hit big punches at crucial crossings to record a 4-2 success and continue his dream Ally Pally debut.

The three-time world champion could not hide his delight after leaving the Northern Irishman, although in the typical form of Durrant, he almost apologized for showing so much euphoria.

"Sorry for the reaction, it's usually not my style to do that," Durrant said. Sky Sports & # 39; Mikki Austin

"I'm in the World Championship, I'm in Ally Pally and if you can't release some excitement here, then you don't deserve to be playing darts. I'm absolutely ecstatic."

Durrant has built a reputation for being one of the most competent combined finalists in world darts and that was displayed against Gurney.

There was little to separate the couple in terms of averages and duplication rates, but although Gurney could not register a solitary exit of more than a ton, Durrant obtained endings of 128, 102, 108 and 109 on the road to victory.

"I did a James Wade. I did a Wadey. He plays like me. I wish I was as good as him, but with that from 102 to 124. I'm really good at those finals and that's what James Wade has done all his life. Beat Daryl Gurney is amazing. "

Durrant has been the epitome of coherence in the main televised qualifying events this quarter, reaching the last four in the World Matchplay, the World Grand Prix and the Grand Slam of Darts.

He has defeated characters like Michael van Gerwen, Rob Cross, Michael Smith, James Wade, Nathan Aspinall and Adrian Lewis in those respective events, adding Gurney to his growing list of scalps in the town's palace.

He now confronts his close friend and fellow Northeast star, Chris Dobey, in the last 16 on Saturday night, after & # 39; Hollywood & # 39; beat story creator Fallon Sherrock in the third round.

Sherrock's performances have been the most important history of the tournament to date: his victories over Ted Evetts and Mensur Suljovic have generated unprecedented coverage for the sport and in particular for women in the game.

He averaged over 90, achieved eight highs and produced three boxes of more than a ton against Dobey, but the 29-year-old challenged a partisan atmosphere to advance to the last 16 for the second consecutive year.

Dobey's progress in 2019 cannot be underestimated. After appearing as a contender in this year's Premier League, he has opened new paths by securing places in the semifinals in the World Grand Prix and the Players Championship Finals.

It also appears in the fourth round of the World Championship for the second year in a row and Durrant is full of praise for the 22nd seed.

"Chris is the friendliest man in the world and it would be great to have Middlesbrough vs Newcastle," Durrant added.

"To play Chris, he lives up to Steve Beaton and Dave Chisnall. He's the friendliest guy, nobody has bad words to say about him."

See the daily news from Darts at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.