Give me Dash releases video – supposedly shows his accuser & # 39; stealing & # 39 ;!

Recently, a woman sued Dame Dash for $ 50 million, claiming she sexually assaulted her.

Well, Dame Dash is fighting the accusations, and he has a video that says he supports his story and exonerates him.

The woman who sued Dame claimed that he slipped into her room at night and allegedly assaulted her sexually.

Dame denies having attacked her, and he claims that she is only suing his own, because he allegedly caught her stealing.

Dame released images that show him confronting the accuser of stealing an iPhone, an ipad and $ 5,000 in home computers. In the video, Dame says that the woman bought the items with her credit card and then tried to run away with them.

During the video, Dame suggests that the woman may try to "file a lawsuit,quot; after being caught and exposed.

Nowhere in the video, the woman, who is angry, mentions that Dame Dash sexually assaulted her days before.

The entertainment mogul also claims that the woman's lawyer has a vengeance against him, and filed three separate lawsuits against Dame last year.

Here is the video: