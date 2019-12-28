Give me Dash releases video – supposedly shows his accuser & # 39; stealing & # 39 ;!

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Recently, a woman sued Dame Dash for $ 50 million, claiming she sexually assaulted her.

Well, Dame Dash is fighting the accusations, and he has a video that says he supports his story and exonerates him.

The woman who sued Dame claimed that he slipped into her room at night and allegedly assaulted her sexually.

Dame denies having attacked her, and he claims that she is only suing his own, because he allegedly caught her stealing.

Dame released images that show him confronting the accuser of stealing an iPhone, an ipad and $ 5,000 in home computers. In the video, Dame says that the woman bought the items with her credit card and then tried to run away with them.

Recent Articles

Kim Kardashian publishes cute pullback of the bottle feeding psalm of the North – Up News Info

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Read more

Match report – West Ham 1 – 2 Leicester

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Jacksonville Jaguars deny that head coach Doug Marrone is fired | NFL news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Jessie J shares a post on "Delayed Emotions,quot; after separating from Channing Tatum, while joining the Raya dating app

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Channing Tatum and Jessie J ended their relationship earlier this month after leaving for just over a year. But, it seems that the ex...
Read more

Ashley Tisdale finally got her husband to watch the high school musical

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
MediaPunch / Shutterstock It seems Ashley Tisdale and her husband Christopher FrenchMarriage has reached new heights. The 34-year-old actress took Instagram...
Read more
©