Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss the second consecutive game

%MINIFYHTML4d4a9997234a9776189c59da99af387d9% %MINIFYHTML4d4a9997234a9776189c59da99af387d10%

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his second consecutive game due to back pain.

The Bucks will run out of the NBA's reigning MVP for Saturday's clash against Orlando Magic, the team announced.

%MINIFYHTML4d4a9997234a9776189c59da99af387d11% %MINIFYHTML4d4a9997234a9776189c59da99af387d12%

Antetokounmpo missed Milwaukee's 112-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday because of his back problem.

MORE INJURIES: How long has Trae Young been out?

"He did some work today and is making progress. I think he is very close," Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters before the game on Saturday.

"He is simply not ready to go or is not capable tonight. We hope he doesn't play tonight and another day without a game, come back soon."

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.5 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game for the leading Bucks in the league (28-5).