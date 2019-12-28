Gervonta Davis vs. Yuriorkis Gamboa live scores, updates, full card summary

Gervonta Davis knows how to keep things interesting.

"Tank,quot; pushed Yuriorkis Gamboa between his two attempts to gain weight on Friday. Making weight on his second attempt ensured that the WBA lightweight vacant world title will be at stake on Saturday night when Davis faces Gamboa at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Davis, 25, will seek to add the hardware to his two reigns as a super feather world champion.

Earlier this week, Davis called Gamboa "arrogant,quot; after the Cuban fighter said he didn't bother to see Ricardo Núñez's crushing TKO in the second round of the Baltimore native since July. Gamboa's comment provoked Davis's anger.

"I'm pretty sure Gamboa saw my last fight," Davis told reporters during the final press conference of the fight. "He just says he wasn't conceited. I know he at least saw him go to this fight. We'll see him on Saturday night. He has been a bit conceited, so I have to make him pay."

It remains to be seen if that means adding another knockout to his impeccable record (22-0 with 21 KOs).

"I can't say if I will get the knockout, but I have trained very hard and focused on the main objective, which is to achieve victory," Davis added. "I know that Gamboa is a difficult opponent and will put everything at stake. If it lasts 12 rounds, I don't care. I'm looking to make this a great fight for me and also for the fans."

Gamboa, 38 (30-2, 18 KOs) promises that it will be a challenge for "Tank,quot;, regardless of Davis's inclination to make knockouts.

"Gervonta knocks out his opponents and does not pass the ninth round is great for him, but I don't think it has anything to do with my resume," Gamboa told reporters earlier this week. "I faced stronger fighters than Gervonta and I could beat them. It won't bring anything I haven't seen."

Will Davis not show any effect of his problems on the scale and deliver another exciting KO, or will Gamboa prove to be his toughest test yet?

Gervonta Davis vs Yuriorkis Gamboa fight live results

9:00 pm.: This main card is live on Showtime, with Jose Uzcategui against Lionell Thompson starting in super middleweight action shortly.

8:50 p.m. Gervonta Davis stopped at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta in this way. Tonight's main card will begin in approximately 10 minutes.

Davis fight letter against Gamboa

Latest news from Davis vs. Gamboa

Gervonta Davis made two trips to the scale to make weight and keep the vacant WBA lightweight title in play.

– Gervonta Davis himself, his coach Calvin Ford, Stephen Espinoza, Leonard Ellerbe and rapper Casanova 2X address Tank's "it,quot; factor and explain the elements of the boxer's magnetic appeal for 25 years.

