The year 2020 is expected to be relatively quiet for German politics with only one state ready to hold elections.

That gives time to the main parties in the country to take stock after an increase in support for the extreme right.

With Chancellor Angela Merkel retiring from politics in the next federal elections, which will be held in 2021, she will have to discover how to transfer her popularity to the next party leader.

Dominic Kane from Al Jazeera reports from Berlin.