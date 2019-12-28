Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan head to Alibaug

%MINIFYHTML0454f1fad7b8b7ee4989e32f1199aabb9% %MINIFYHTML0454f1fad7b8b7ee4989e32f1199aabb10%

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are loved by millions of fans. They have been blessed with three wonderful children, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. SRK and Gauri always make a point to celebrate most of the great days with their children and bring the New Year is no different. We had Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan and AbRam Khan navigate to their Alibaug farm to call in 2020 and end the year on a high note.



SRK was not clicked today and could join the family in a day or two. Suhana looked absolutely dazzling in a pink and white patterned dress, while little AbRam held her sister's hand as they boarded their jetty.









