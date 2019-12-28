Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol offers a sincere tribute to the late father

Instagram

Days after losing Jack Lightbody to dementia, the creator of hits & # 39; Signal Fire & # 39; he remembers his father as & # 39; the funniest man & # 39; and & # 39; the most social person & # 39; I had known.

Up News Info –

Snow patrol Leader Gary Lightbody He has offered a moving tribute to his father, who died just before Christmas.

Jack Lightbody passed away earlier this week, starting December 23.

"I just wanted to pay tribute to the man who taught me and gave me a lot," Gary wrote in the long tribute accompanied by a series of photos of Jack posted on Instagram. "He was the funniest man I've ever met. Even in the depths of his dementia, he could sometimes be as sharp and hilarious as ever."

"He was also the most sociable person I've ever met. He could talk to anyone."

The creator of successes "Signal Fire" went on to share more moving moments about his father, as well as to pay tribute to his mother, sister, niece and the whole family and hospice workers who took care of his sick father in the last months of his life.

"If someone met my father at an SP (Snow Patrol) concert or feels they know him through the songs I wrote about him (Soon, I think of home, Lifening), then, if you wish, raise a glass next time you have a drink and say & # 39; greetings big jack & # 39; would have liked that, "Gary added. "I don't know what life would be like without him, I can't even understand him, but he will be in my heart and in the heart of my whole family for the rest of our lives."

<br />

"I love you dad. There was no one like you."