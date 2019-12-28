Future and Lori Harvey travel to Nigeria amid rumors of romance!

%MINIFYHTML2985aa034473c4c62d6868ef391128e99% %MINIFYHTML2985aa034473c4c62d6868ef391128e910%

Amid rumors of romance, rapper Future and Lori Harvey were seen on vacation in Abu Dhabi not long ago and now it seems they are going to another destination together. Not only that, but it is also speculated that the beautiful 22-year-old received a rather expensive Rolex watch this Christmas!

Steve Harvey's stepdaughter has been traveling a lot and also documenting her travels and sharing them on social media!

That said, he has been filling his feed with content from Lagos, Nigeria, which is also where his rumored boyfriend will perform tomorrow night. Coincidence?

Just a few hours before that post, she also suggested that she was preparing to fly to a place during an IG clip of her friend Nikki Hightower.

"Where are we going @nikkisworld," he wrote simply next to a picture of his close friend enjoying some champagne.

The co-owner of SacDelux also went to her own platform to share several clips of her trip.

"It's time to leave," Nikki wrote in the legend of a Lori clip waving from the capsule in front of her.

Later, in a couple of other publications, Nikki confirmed that his destination had been Lagos since he shared two videos of the streets of the place while he was in a car.

Indeed, as mentioned earlier, it was confirmed that Future would appear in Lagos for the first time, being the location of its Eko Hotel and Suites show.

"For all of my Nigerian followers, Future will perform in Lagos on December 29," the rapper previously shared the announcement in his IG Stories.

That said, upon arriving in the country, he also made sure to share some publications from there.



