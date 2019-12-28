Future, 36, travels to Nigeria with the rumored girlfriend of Lori Harvey, 22, 2 months after provoking dating rumors for the first time – Up News Info

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment






Future, 36, travels to Nigeria with the rumored girlfriend of Lori Harvey, 22, 2 months after provoking dating rumors for the first time – Up News Info




























ad



Quantcast



Recent Articles

LeBron James scores 21 points while Los Angeles Lakers break a losing streak of four games | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Seven bodies found in an alleged North Korean ship on the island of Japan | North Korea News

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
The severely decomposed bodies of seven people were found in an alleged North Korean fishing vessel that arrived on a Japanese island, a coast...
Read more

What channel is Patriots vs. Dolphins today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Patriots will try to secure a top spot in the AFC playoff group while receiving the Dolphins in Week...
Read more

Gervonta Davis defeats Yuriorkis Gamboa to remain the WBA lightweight world champion

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
TSR Sports: Boxer Gervonta Davis continues to wear her crown as the lightweight world champion of the World Boxing Association after her victory over...
Read more

North Korea calls party meeting, raising fear of new weapons tests

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
SEOUL, South Korea - North Korea said on Sunday that a meeting of senior party officials was in session, as analysts in the South...
Read more
©