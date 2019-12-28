From Brad Pitt to Ryan Phillippe, here are celebrities caught in rumors of deception with co-stars

Some successful celebrities remain faithful to their partners during filming, but others risk their relationships or even marriages after an affair with their castmates.

Working in the entertainment industry and being surrounded by beautiful people can be a good or bad thing, especially for those who are taken. While people would think that one would have better self-control once they have already committed to a person, that is not always the case.

Filming always requires actors to remain on set with other cast members for most of the time, not to mention that they often have romantic scenes to film. Separating feelings from work can be a piece of cake for some people, as some celebrities remain faithful successfully despite all that. However, others risk their relationships or even marriages after not being able to stop their feelings to get in the way and rumors of deception with their co-stars are inevitable.

More recent, Justin Timberlake made headlines after he broke up intimacy with his "Palm tree"co-star Alisha Wainwright. He publicly apologized to his wife. Jessica Biel Therefore, it seemed that the couple managed to resolve their marriage together.

Justin is not the only one who is caught in a trap scandal with his castmates. Since Brad Pitt to Meg RyanHere are some celebrities who sparked rumors with their coworkers.

1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie WENN / FayesVision Brad Pitt Y Angelina Jolie they brought their romance in "MR. And Mrs. Smith"In real life when they fell in love on the set of their hit 2005 film. That would be romantic if Brad wasn't married."friends"alum Jennifer Aniston at the time. The two denied their affair, but Brad separated from Jen later in the same year after 7 years together. Brangelina remained strong while they were married on August 23, 2014. The couple, who is now separated, shares 6 children, three of whom are biological. However, their romance did not have a happy ending, as Angelina filed for divorce in 2016. The two are currently in a battle for custody.

2. Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead WENN / FayesVision Ewan McGregor He was still married to his wife Eve Mavrakis, 22, when he was accused of cheating on her "Fargo"co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead. As if that wasn't heartbreaking enough, Eve and her four daughters had to learn about their adventure in a rather brutal way when a picture of him kissing Mary appeared online on Ewan's birthday and Eva's daughter, Esther, in October 2017 Devastated by the news, Esther released a song on Instagram in which she apparently addressed the scandal. "I don't know how to forgive, I don't know if I can," he sang in the chorus of "Made You a Man," "Ruining me shows me you're a man." Meanwhile, Ewan's other daughter, Clara, shaded her father while kneeling on his mother, "No, I keep her away from the idiots that leave my mother goddess :]". He also called Mary "a piece of garbage" in an Instagram comment.

3. Chad Michael Murray and Paris Hilton WENN / FayesVision Chad Michael Murray Y Paris Hilton showed incredible chemistry while starring together in 2005 "House of Wax"The couple would be a lovely couple, but the problem was that Chad was not single at the time. He was married to Sophia Bush for a month, whom the heartbreaker CW met on the teenage drama set "One tree hill", when he was supposedly connecting with the billionaire heiress of the hotel, who was also dating Nick carter at the time. The matter was made public 4 months later, which led Sophie to file an annulment, citing fraud, but the annulment was denied. "They reduced me to a Hollywood statistic, another marriage joke. I never expected to get married more than once," Sophia said at the time. To make matters worse, he had to endure working with Chad for another 4 years for "One Tree Hill."

4. Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes WENN / FayesVision LeAnn Rimes he risked his 7 years of marriage with professional dancer Dean Sheremet when he was crazy about her "Aurora borealis"co-star Eddie Cibrian. Their relationship was wrong on so many levels when Eddie threw his marriage to Brandi Glanville for his new romance, in addition to betraying his 2 children. The couple allegedly did not try to hide their adventure, went to karaoke and flirted in front of their spouses. While Dean blamed himself for the scandal, "The real housewives of Beverly Hills"The student talked about being cheated by Eddie in his book" Drinking and Tweeting and Other Brandi Blunders ", in which he shared that Eddie insisted he was innocent until the end. Brandi and Eddie separated in 2010 and married him. LeAnn a year later.

5. Kate Hudson and Owen Wilson WENN / Instar Kate Hudson6 year marriage with black Raventhe singer Chris Robinson went south in 2006 when Owen wilson He entered the frame. The two met in a movie titled "You, me and Dupree"and it was said that their initial adventure lasted only 6 months. However, that did not stop Kate and Chris from divorcing. Despite the divorce, that didn't mean Owen and Kate got together. In any case, his feelings for the actress affected him when he tried to commit suicide when a photo of Kate kissing the actor Dax shepard circulated online. After a rise and fall, Kate and Owen met a marriage in their future plan before it finally ended in 2 months.

6. Meg Ryan and Russell Crowe WENN / Nicky Nelson / Ivan Nikolov People can remember the moment when Meg Ryan Y Dennis Quaid they were among the sweetest couples in Hollywood in the early 1990s. The two even welcomed a new addition to their happy family with the birth of their son Jack in 1992. However, the happy moment stopped when Meg it was found Russell Crowe in 2000 on the set of "Life test". Meg and Dennis finally divorced, which was finalized in 2001. Most people blamed her and her relationship with Russell for the end of their nine-year marriage to Dennis, but Meg claimed that the true seriousness of the latter He was the real culprit. "Russell didn't break the marriage. He was definitely there at the end, but it wasn't his fault," he said. In the end, Meg and Russell did not continue their romance. She was engaged to John Mellencamp before canceling it in November 2019.

7. Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston WENN / FayesVision People sympathized with Jennifer Aniston during the Brangelina scandal, but she was not entirely innocent either. The actress won the title of Home Wrecker when she and Justin Theroux He had an adventure on the set of the 2012 comedy, "Wanderlust." Justin was more or less along with his costume design partner Heidi Biven at the time. Heidi revealed that she was still living in the couple's house until after Jen and Justin made their romance public. It was said that Jen personally apologized to Heidi as she felt guilty about how it happened. Jen and Justin later married in 2015, although the couple announced that their marriage was over in February 2018.

8. Ryan Phillippe and Abbie Cornish WENN / Starbux Ryan Phillippe Y Reese witherspoonThe 8-year marriage came to an end in 2007 when he fell in love with his "Stop the loss of"co-star Abbie Cornish. Initially, the couple denied having had a love affair, but they finally made their romance public shortly after Ryan and Reese divorced. Ryan and Abbie enjoyed their relationship for 3 years before they seemed to separate. However, the infidelity apparently did not cause bad blood between Ryan and Reese, as the Oscar-winning star attended Ryan's wedding in 2016 with Paulina Slagter. Reese is currently happily married to Jim Toth.