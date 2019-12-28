Frank Lampard says he has no personal problem with David Luiz after allowing him to leave Chelsea | Soccer news

Watch Arsenal vs Chelsea live in Sky Sports Premier League 1pm on Sunday; Start at 2pm.

















0:42



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has no negative feelings for David Luiz after he pushed to leave the club to join Arsenal.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he has no negative feelings for David Luiz after he pushed to leave the club to join Arsenal.

Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says he will always respect Arsenal defender David Luiz despite making the decision to let him go in the summer.

Luiz joined Arsenal in a two-year contract for £ 8 million in the summer transfer window after two periods at Chelsea.

He was also Lampard's teammate on the Chelsea team that won the Champions League in 2012.

The Brazilian was forced to train away from Lampard's first team after stating that he wanted to leave the club in August.

After initially dodging questions about his relationship with Luiz, Lampard said: "Maybe I was a little hard to not answer (original question) directly. What I don't want to do is make it a personal question to enter a game against a player to Who I respect and who I play with.

Arsenal vs Chelsea Live

"If we look at our defenders and the appearance of (Fikayo) Tomori, it has been a great advantage for us."

"It was just a decision that was made and while I'm here there will be countless more of those."

"Once again, I certainly wish Luiz the best. He was part of a Champions League winning team with me, he played with half of the hamstrings in the final, I know. He got in shape when he was under pressure for the injury will always respect that. "

Lampard faces Mikel Arteta in his first home game as head coach of Arsenal on Sunday, live at Sky Sports Premier League.

Arsenal drew 1-1 against Bournemouth in Arteta's first game as head coach

The Chelsea chief says that an important factor in his performance will be the quality of his staff, which includes Freddie Ljungberg.

"I think there are challenges on a daily basis, I would have seen him in Manchester City but he observed it more as a support for Guardiola."

"Now it's your turn to make those decisions for yourself. The years he had with Guardiola put him in a great position, so I don't think there's a problem there."

"You also need good people around you and I saw that Arteta has gathered his staff. He will trust them and Guardiola trusted him, I certainly trust mine."

Alonso is in contention to stand against Arsenal on Sunday

Lampard confirmed that Reece James is expected to miss Sunday's game because of an ankle injury, but Marcos Alonso could still play despite suffering a muscle injury in Boxing Day's loss to Southampton.

He added: "Marcos Alonso suffered a small muscle injury, hopefully it will be fine for Arsenal. Reece James probably doesn't, he has an ankle injury and I think we have to see him a little more."