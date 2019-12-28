Florence Pugh applauds after criticism of Zach Braff's age gap and she

Florence Pugh He wants people to take care of his affairs.

On Friday, December 27, the Little woman The actress took Instagram to share a photo of herself after a long flight, captioning: "First pit stop, Matzo Ball soup. # Curingjetlag101,quot;.

In the comments of her photo taken in front of Greenblatt's Delicatessen restaurant, her boyfriend Zach Braff He commented with an emoji princess and quickly, things went a little south.

One of the actress actresses responded to the first Scrubs Star comment, writing, "You are 44 years old."

The comment was made to point out the age difference between Braff and Pugh, who is 23 years old.

However, Pugh was not there for that and applauded the comment, writing, "and still understood."

Twenty-one years of age or not, it seems that Pugh will not allow the trolls to stand between her and her relationship with him. Golden state actor. The two were seen together earlier this year in April when they both left holding hands during an afternoon walk in New York City.