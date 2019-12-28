Florence Pugh applauds after criticism of Zach Braff's age gap and she

Splash News
Florence Pugh He wants people to take care of his affairs.
On Friday, December 27, the Little woman The actress took Instagram to share a photo of herself after a long flight, captioning: "First pit stop, Matzo Ball soup. # Curingjetlag101,quot;.
In the comments of her photo taken in front of Greenblatt's Delicatessen restaurant, her boyfriend Zach Braff He commented with an emoji princess and quickly, things went a little south.
One of the actress actresses responded to the first Scrubs Star comment, writing, "You are 44 years old."
The comment was made to point out the age difference between Braff and Pugh, who is 23 years old.
However, Pugh was not there for that and applauded the comment, writing, "and still understood."
Twenty-one years of age or not, it seems that Pugh will not allow the trolls to stand between her and her relationship with him. Golden state actor. The two were seen together earlier this year in April when they both left holding hands during an afternoon walk in New York City.
While the two have not yet confirmed the status of their relationship or do it on Instagram or Officer of the red carpet, it is safe to say that the two lovebirds have enjoyed each other's company this year.
Braff also came to the Little woman Premiere at the Museum of Modern Art in New York earlier this month, perhaps to support the protagonist of his life. In early November, the two actors also attended the Marriage history premiere but posed separately on the red carpet.
Fans might remember that the two also worked together recently on one of Braff's projects. The 44-year-old writer and director filmed a short film, In the time it takes to get there. The short film starring Pugh, Alice Silverstone Y Andy King.
Braff has not responded to fan comment that was left on Pugh's Instagram post.
