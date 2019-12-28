False alarm: the US base UU. Launches a faulty warning amid North Korea's concerns News

A US military base in South Korea accidentally rang an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just when the US UU. And his allies are monitoring the signs of a provocation from North Korea, which warned that it could send a "Christmas gift,quot; about stalled nuclear negotiations.

The siren at Camp Casey, which is near the North Korean border, was activated by "human error,quot; around 10 pm Thursday, Lt. Col. Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Division, said Saturday Infantry

The operator immediately identified the error and alerted all units at the base of the false alarm, which did not interfere with any operation, Crighton said in an email.

The incident occurred a day before the Japanese broadcaster NHK caused panic by mistakenly sending a news alert saying that North Korea fired a missile over Japan that landed in the sea off the northeastern island of Hokkaido, in the Country, Friday morning.

The United States asks Seoul to pay more for the presence of US troops

The announcer apologized and said the alert was for media training purposes.

North Korea has been pressuring Washington before the end of the year deadline issued by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a nuclear deal.

There is concern that Pyongyang can do something provocative if Washington does not back down and alleviate the sanctions imposed on the bankrupt economy of the North.

The North fired two missiles on Japan during a provocative arms test race in 2017, which also included three intercontinental ballistic missile flight tests that demonstrated potential capabilities to reach the continental US. UU.

Tensions eased after Kim began diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018 while seeking to take advantage of her nuclear weapons for economic and security benefits.

But negotiations have failed since a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump broke down after the US side rejected North Korea's demands for ample relief from sanctions in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities. .

In a statement issued earlier this month, North Korean diplomat Ri Thae Song said the Trump administration was running out of time to save the faltering nuclear negotiations, and said it is up to the United States to choose what "Christmas gift,quot; it will receive. from North.

In recent weeks, the North also said it conducted two "crucial,quot; tests on a long-range rocket facility that, it said, would strengthen its nuclear deterrence, prompting speculation that it is developing a new ICBM or preparing a launch of satelite.