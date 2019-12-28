Fabulous stepdaughter frustrated with pregnancy rumors: stop saying I'm pregnant

Instagram

Rumors about the pregnancy first came when Taina Williams shared a series of photos of her and her boyfriend G Herbo celebrating Christmas together.

Up News Info –

Taina Williams has had enough of people who say she expects a child. Recently, the stepdaughter of Fabulous made people talk after she revealed a series of Christmas photos with her boyfriend G Herbo a.k.a. Lil grass with some of them pointing out that he looked a little swollen in the photos.

Taken inside their home, the photos saw the couple getting comfortable in front of their dream Christmas tree and surrounded by gifts. In a photo, Taina gave him a sweet kiss on the cheek while the rapper lifted a mistletoe to make it look like they were kissing under the mistletoe. For her outfits, Taina chose to combine a gray top and patterned pants, while Herbo wore a red jumpsuit.

<br />

Instead of talking about the couple's sweet PDA, people were more focused on Taina's belly. "That boy got Taina pregnant and Ari exploded in the head," one wrote, referring to Herbo's baby mom and former Ari Fletcher. Another commented: "Damn pregnant Taina now, I have no choice for Yosohn to be close to her now."

Taina has discredited pregnancy speculation during her friend's recent Instagram Live. "First, how could someone else confirm my pregnancy if I haven't confirmed it?" she said in frustration. "I am so confused with these comments. Why would I say that if it is not true? You should really stop saying that I am pregnant."

<br />

Herbo and Taina have been dating since January this year and have remained stronger than ever. The couple even obtained Fabolous's approval, since the latter got excited about Herbo in an interview: "I saw that he was a type of foot [and] she was happy. She always talked about him in good light, and then when he gave the back, it coincided with what she said, and those were some of the key things I recognized her before we even had a conversation. "