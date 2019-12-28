Exclusive details: text messages between Marlie and Swae Lee confirm that they are still together despite their claims that they are ex

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

The things between Marlie Ortiz and Swae Lee have been quite hectic, and the last thing we heard was that they closed their relationship!

In some comments about his recent incident in which Marlie tried to bust the windows of his car, Swae says they are ex. Well, it seems that is far from the truth. Text messages reveal that Marlie and Swae clearly have some problems.

In the messages, Swae calls Marlie his "queen,quot; and tells him he doesn't want to have a relationship if it's not with her. Despite everything, Marlie says they have been working on their "toxic,quot; relationship, but "won't let me go," and the feeling is mutual!

However, Swae feels different about the situation. In a series of publications, Swae denies that he still has a relationship with Marlie and even implies that he is doing all this by influence.

"I'm soooo cute for the drama I've been ONLY for a minute 202 I'm going to clear things up. I'm just the kind of nigga that does all my romance behind the scenes without a camera … it's been like that for a minute," he said. . “Instagram has a strange way of deceiving people. Some of the things that were advertised didn't speak to me or represent me well, but don't worry, I'll clear things up soon … PS X CLOUT IS HELL. "

As we reported earlier, Marlie and Swae had an incident on Friday night, where she tried to take out the windows of her car. Although it is not clear how the discussion began, Marlie was very obviously upset with Swae.

He even posted the video in his story entitled: "Someone who kills him, I got $ 20k in cash for you."

Things got sooo messy, that Swae's mother even got involved, responding to Marlie's video in an attempt to protect her son.

Hopefully things clear up among everyone!

