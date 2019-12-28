Eniko Parrish reveals how she learned about Kevin Hart's deception

MediaPunch / Shutterstock
Eniko Parrish He is telling his truth.
Monday, December 16 Kevin Hart released the preview of his next Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this. On Friday, December 27, the docuseries finally landed on Netflix and fans were able to see more closely the recent events in the life of the comedian, including a trap scandal and the Oscar controversy.
In episode 3 of the docuseries, entitled "What happened in Las Vegas," Hart's wife falls apart when she remembers the moment she discovered that the 40-year-old woman Night school The actor had cheated on her, while she was seven or eight months pregnant with her son.
"How I discovered it was a DM. I don't know who it was," Parrish begins to tell his version of the story. "They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman … I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately and I just lost. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like angry. Just then, I kept saying, & # 39; How the hell did you let that happen? & # 39; "
Parrish went on to say that she felt "publicly humiliated,quot; by Hart.
"Everything is on Instagram," he continued. "Everything is on social media. It was a continuous fight all the time. Every day. I kept asking him, like, & # 39; If this is what you're going to do, I don't want to be part of that & # 39;".
Because she was very advanced in her pregnancy, Parrish says she "kept worrying about the baby,quot; and that she had to "keep her head level."
"I think that's the only thing that really helped me. I wasn't ready at the time to give up my family," he said. "I wanted Kenzo to meet his father and grow up, so it was a lot … It was a lot for me, but we've had it, we've had it, we had a good time and he's a better man now for that."
Struggling in tears and visibly emotional, the 35-year-old said: "I'm happy it happened, you know? I get sensitive every time I talk about it. I'm sorry."
The deceit incident occurred in 2017 when the actor admitted that he had cheated on a movement that later called a "bad error of judgment."
That year on Instagram, about the incident, he wrote: "I put myself in an environment where only bad things can happen and they happened. And in doing so, I know that I will hurt the people closest to me, that I have spoken and apologized, that would be my wife and my children. "
In a later scene of Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this, the Jumanji You can see the star with his wife and his youngest son, while an actor's voiceover says: "The hardest thing was just telling my wife. That conversation was a difficult conversation. There was no easy way to have that conversation. ".
He added: "The worst part is knowing how you made someone feel. There is an important effect it can have on the people closest to you, the people you love most. And when I could see that firsthand with Eniko, when I got to see the effect that my reckless behavior had was … it was overwhelming. That shattered me. That really shattered me. "
At another time, Parrish said: "He's screwed, and this was a bad one. This was important. So nine years, and I think, looking forward, it will be better, you know? I believe in second chances. It's about forgiveness. , and you only get at least twice. Three strokes, you're out, you're out of here. You're done. So, as long as he behaves, we're fine. "
