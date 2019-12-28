Eniko Parrish reveals how she learned about Kevin Hart's deception

Eniko Parrish He is telling his truth.

Monday, December 16 Kevin Hart released the preview of his next Netflix documentary series, Kevin Hart: Don't fuck this. On Friday, December 27, the docuseries finally landed on Netflix and fans were able to see more closely the recent events in the life of the comedian, including a trap scandal and the Oscar controversy.

In episode 3 of the docuseries, entitled "What happened in Las Vegas," Hart's wife falls apart when she remembers the moment she discovered that the 40-year-old woman Night school The actor had cheated on her, while she was seven or eight months pregnant with her son.

"How I discovered it was a DM. I don't know who it was," Parrish begins to tell his version of the story. "They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman … I was pregnant at the time. I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately and I just lost. I called him, I'm crying, I'm like angry. Just then, I kept saying, & # 39; How the hell did you let that happen? & # 39; "

Parrish went on to say that she felt "publicly humiliated,quot; by Hart.

"Everything is on Instagram," he continued. "Everything is on social media. It was a continuous fight all the time. Every day. I kept asking him, like, & # 39; If this is what you're going to do, I don't want to be part of that & # 39;".