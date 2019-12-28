Eniko, Kevin Hart's wife: I'm glad Kevin cheated on me!

Kevin Hart; Eniko Parrish's wife tells fans thatShe is glad that her superstar husband cheated on her. Eniko made the shocking statement about the couple's new Netflix special.

Eniko explained in the docu series, "How I discovered it was a DM,quot;. "I don't know who it was, he sent me an edited video of Kevin and another woman. I was pregnant at the time. I was about 7-8 months pregnant, I was having breakfast, I opened my phone and immediately lost it. I called him crying, I'm like angry . Just then I kept saying: & # 39; How the hell did you let that happen? & # 39; "

Then it collapsed in Teras.

"You humiliated me publicly. Everything, everything is on Instagram, everything is on social networks. It was a continuous fight all the time," he explained. "Every day. I kept asking him, like, & # 39; If this is what you're going to do, I don't want to be part of that & # 39;".

But Eniko says he stayed with Kevin for his family.

"I kept worrying about the baby, I have to keep my head level, I think that's the only thing that really helped me," he explained. "At that time I wasn't ready to give up my family. I wanted Kenzo to meet his father and grow up, so it was a lot. It was a lot for me, but we've been through it, we've been through it, we're going through it and now he's a better man for that ".

Then she said the unthinkable.

"I'm happy it happened. I get sensitive every time I talk about it. I'm sorry."

Eniko then said he believes in "second chances,quot; and Kevin deserves forgiveness. But Kevin's wife added: "Three strokes, you're out. As long as he behaves, we're fine."