Eniko Hart reveals that she learned about Kevin Hart's traps in an Instagram DM

It has been a difficult road for Eniko Hart and her husband Kevin Hart, as it has been through some difficult battles recently. From public scandals to his tragic car accident, Kevin has overcome everything! Now the Hart are spilling all the tea in their documentary #Netflix.

For the first time, Eniko talks about how she discovered that her husband was cheating on her with another woman in 2017. She says she found out through Instagram DM, Persons reports.

“What I discovered was a DM. I don't know who it was, "he said in the series." They sent me an edited video of Kevin, and you know, another woman. "

She continues to detail the difficult experience, talking about her pregnancy at that time and how it affected her.

“I was pregnant at that time, I was about seven or eight months pregnant. I was having breakfast, opened my phone and immediately lost it. I called him, I'm crying, I'm angry. Just then, he kept saying: "How the hell did you let that happen?"

Eniko even says that she thought about leaving him with Kevin, since she was publicly humiliated by what he had done.

“You humiliated me publicly. Everything is on Instagram, all on social networks. It was a continuous fight all the time. Every day, ”she said. "I kept asking him, like," If that's what you're going to do, I don't want to be part of that. "

Kevin intervened in the situation, saying that the most difficult thing about what happened was telling his wife and realizing how he made her feel.

“The worst part was simply knowing how you made someone feel. There is an important effect it could have on the people closest to you, whom you love most, "he says." When

I could see it firsthand with Eniko, when I could see the effect that my reckless behavior had … It was overwhelming, it shattered me. That really shattered me. "

Eniko and Kevin are still together, and she says she wasn't ready to give up her family yet! We wish Hart the best.