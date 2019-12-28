Enigmatic Rupture in Earth’s Magnetic Field Caused New Type of Aurora, NASA Scientist RevealsBy Lisa WittDecember 28, 2019TechnologyShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Enigmatic Rupture in Earth’s Magnetic Field Caused New Type of Aurora, NASA Scientist Reveals – Sputnik International%%ShareFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Recent Articles Thai Navy SEAL dies of blood infection one year after rescue Latest News Matilda Coleman - December 28, 2019 0 BANGKOK - A Thai Navy SEAL that was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their soccer coach from a flooded cave... Read moreKourtney Kardashian posts a picture with Younes Bendjima on Instagram: are they back together? Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 28, 2019 0 keeping up with the Kardashians Star Kourtney Kardashian apparently became an Instagram officer with Younes Bendjima for the second time. The 40-year-old woman posted... Read morePremier League Wrap: Saints edge Gloucester, wins for Bath and Worcester | Rugby Union News Sports Lisa Witt - December 28, 2019 0 Read moreGauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan head to Alibaug Entertainment Bradley Lamb - December 28, 2019 0 Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are loved by... Read moreThe puzzling tactics of bowling in England leave Joe Root aside in need of a miracle | Cricket News Sports Lisa Witt - December 28, 2019 0 Read more