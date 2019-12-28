England can revise the goal of South Africa, says Graham Thorpe | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML23d297d31524fbe695f03f6b2ae7cbc69% %MINIFYHTML23d297d31524fbe695f03f6b2ae7cbc610%





English hitters Joe Denly (l) and Rory Burns touch their gloves when the game ends the day at Centurion

England batting coach Graham Thorpe believes that tourists are able to achieve an improbable victory while chasing 376 in the first Test against South Africa.

The side of Joe Root must complete the eighth largest race chase in the history of the Test if they will prevail in Centurion after launching to South Africa by 272 on the third day.

But the energetic display of visitors during the evening session, when they reached 121 with Dom Sibley as the only victim, has given them the hope of making history when the game resumes live Sunday. Sky Sports Cricket from 7.30am.

"Probably if you had given us this position a day ago, we would have taken it," Thorpe told Sky Sports. "If we play well, we can pressure South Africa."

"South Africa will say that if they get two early wickets, the game is theirs, but we know we have a chance if we play well and have a good session in the morning."

"We are pleased to show the character we did. It has not been a simple game for us, with players who come and go with diseases, so we are pleased to reach the end of the day."

Rory Burns finished the third day with 77 not out

England captain Root and Jos Buttler were victims of the virus that hit the visitors' camp during the tour, and the latter did not participate in the play on the third day when Jonny Bairstow took care of the stumps.

Root, however, returned to the field during the afternoon, ensuring that he will be eligible to hit his favorite number four spot while England seeks victory.

But the firm performances of Rory Burns, who finished the unbeaten day on 77, along with those of Dom Sibley and Joe Denly, said Root was not required in the crease on the third night.

"It would have been a fight," Thorpe admitted, and asked if Root would have been able to hit before. "Now, hopefully, Jos Buttler and Joe Root will have another night of sleep.

"That's why we know it's so important that we go through tonight's session to give us a chance."

England hitters have so far exhibited more steel than in the first innings in Centurion, when they slipped from 142-3 to be fired by 181 in just 53.2 overs.

Dom Sibley's wicket was the only one that fell in the night session, with the starter caught and impressed by Keshav Maharaj

But Thorpe was satisfied with his improvement for the second time, adding: "You must take bad days on your chin and be honest in your reflection.

"We didn't hit well enough in the first innings, we were disappointed. But it's always nice to see players recover and show their character to correct it."

"We need to continue learning and be more ruthless when we are in a better position. When you are in the middle, you have to play the situation."