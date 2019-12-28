Elizabeth Hurley defies age with new Christmas photos of ninjas: the actress is 54 years old

Those eyes! Elizabeth Hurley shared new photos of herself as a Christmas ninja (if she wonders exactly what a Christmas Nina is, she is not alone) and the beauty of 54 years was stunning. Dressed in a ninja costume with a cutout in the chest, Elizabeth showed her perfect figure for her 1.5 million Instagram followers. The costume was equipped with a ninja mask that covered the bottom of Elizabeth's face and showed her bright blue eyes. Fans went crazy for the photo slideshow and praised Elizabeth for her beauty.

The black and red ninja suit hugged Elizabeth's curves and showed her long legs that were wrapped in red ties that were also in her sleeves. Fans say that Elizabeth is the sexiest ninja they have ever seen and are amazed that she has reached middle age while maintaining her beauty and youthful figure. Elizabeth completed the outfit with a black ninja hood and knee-high boots.

Elizabeth took off her hood to take some photos that showed her long brown hair in soft waves. His eyes stood out in each photo as he accentuated them with black eyeliner and thick eyelashes. Some even compared Elizabeth Hurley's eyes with another famous Liz: Elizabeth Taylor!

You can see the photo slideshow that Elizabeth Hurley shared below.

As to why Elizabeth Hurley and her friends were dressed as ninjas for Christmas remains a mystery. He made the photo slideshow label with the following title.

Ninja Night 😘 # Christmas

Although the meaning behind the photos remains mysterious, the verdict is out and people agree that Elizabeth Hurley is beautiful and challenges the rules of aging if aging still has rules.

Not everyone is a fan of Elizabeth's sensuality at 54. Some people have left comments saying they are tired of seeing her posing in a bikini and flaunting her figure at her age.

Ad

Others really attacked Elizabeth for not aging in a traditional way and showing that she still has her youthful figure. Comments were left suggesting that Elizabeth should stop clinging to youth and accept the fact that she is 54 years old. What you think? Should Elizabeth Hurley stop dressing as if she were twenty years old?



Post views:

14