Drake says he still has a lot of "love and respect,quot; for Rihanna. Talk about your collaboration with Chris Brown

During a new interview, Drake talked about his career, but also talked about his private life. That said, the discussion also included Rihanna's theme, as well as her own drama with her ex, Chris Brown.

The video sitting for Rap Radar was shared on his YouTube page and presented a variety of different topics on which many of his fans have been eager to know more.

Two of the most frequently asked questions should be about his current feelings for his former Rihanna and his fight with Brown.

There was no secret that they had disagreements about a couple of things, including Rihanna's abusive past by Chris Brown, but today, the two men seem to have made peace.

In fact, they even joined for a collaboration this year.

About this, he told Rap Radar that "We've met before and tried to bond and make music and I think we were always forcing ourselves." I think there was always resentment on both sides. You know, really at the end of the day, when you get away from it and break it down, you start feeling silly because it's about girl stuff, you know? But obviously, that can become a real snowball and that is what happened in this situation. "

Speaking of "girl stuff," Drake continued to mention Rihanna as well, mentioning he had nothing but love and respect for her.

‘I think we both grew to the point that that person who was in our midst is, is no longer part of any of our lives today and I have the greatest love and respect for her. I think of her as her family more than anything, "he said.



