Drake says he sleeps well at night knowing that Pusha T didn't "exclude,quot; him during his rap

Every year is a great year for Drake, one of the greatest artists in the world right now. But last year brought some very unexpected enemies to Champagne Papi.

It has been more than a year since Pusha T released his album "The Story of Adidion,quot; towards Drake, and despite the amount of criticism he received, Drake has kept the radio silent especially outside the bars he spat in response.

But, the time has finally come, and Drizzy has opened up on the meat and says he is not interested in fixing things with King Push.

In an interview with Rap Radar, Drake talks about everything from his relationship with Rihanna and Drake, to the kind of woman he wants in his life. But what really caught the attention of Champagne Papi fans was his comment regarding Pusha T revealing to the world that he was hiding his son Adonis from all of us.

When asked how he felt, Drizzy says he retired gracefully because Push pulled out the most shocking information he could. He makes it clear that he does not feel that Pusha has forced him with the bars, but it was a great move on his part.

"I tilted my hat to the chess movement, I mean it was a great play in the game of chess," Drake says. "He definitely justified my first,quot; loss "in the competitive sport of rap. By choice, because I retired because after realizing that the gap between us allowed him to throw a bomb on the world, and that was all that nobody it mattered. "

While Drake takes his L proudly, he argues that it was all over after baby Adonis was included in the equation.

"I sleep well at night knowing that they didn't exclude me, and that a crazy song didn't let me go," he continues. "He told the world that the greatest artist at that time has a son he hasn't talked to you about. Then I knew it was over for me at that time. It wasn't even battle rap or anything like that. The information was too shocking. "

What do you think, Roomies? Let us know in the comments!