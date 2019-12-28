Drake reveals why Rihanna still cares so much

As fans of hip-hop culture know, Drake and Rihanna came out intermittently over the years. According to Up News Info, the Toronto native recently met with Rap Radar reporters to discuss a number of topics, including their relationships and career.

Earlier this year, Drake and Chris Brown, Rihanna's ex-boyfriend, worked together on the song, "No Guidance," despite the fact that fans considered their relationship as good after Brown's fight with Rihanna does About a decade.

However, Drake said in the interview that he and Chris had overcome all that. Speaking with the publication mentioned above, Drake stated that he and Chris had tried to make music before several times, but there was always a forced vibe. In other words, mutual animosity was still there, on some level.

"I think there was always resentment on both sides," the singer explained. According to the 33-year-old woman, the beginning was "dumb,quot;, because it was based on "girl stuff,quot;, however, it later became a serious problem.

Drake stated that, since everyone advanced for the better, he is now in a position where he loves and respects Rihanna. Drake says his relationship is more like family than anything else. In addition, the Toronto singer admitted that he was not sure if it was a good idea to work with Chris for fear of Rihanna's response.

The interpreter of "In My Feelings,quot; states that the problem between Brown and Rihanna played a role in his quasi fief of the past. According to the singer, he believes that Rihanna would find it better to simply go over the incident and put the girl to bed.

As previously reported, Drake and Chris Brown fought in 2012, but since then they have moved. Since then, Chris and Drake were seen in Miami, Florida, even in July. In addition, the rapper invited Chris to the stage during a performance in October last year.

Drake added that he always had a lot of respect and admiration for Brown's talent, and it was nice to see Brown return the favor by allowing him to sing the main part of the song they performed together. As most know, Drake and Rihanna also went out intermittently for seven years.



