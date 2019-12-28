Dozens killed in car bomb attack in Mogadishu: Police | Somalia News

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and many others injured in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, on Saturday, police and witnesses said.

Police officer Mohamed Hussein said the explosion was aimed at a tax collection center during the morning rush hour in Mogadishu when Somalia returned to work after his weekend.

About 100 injured, including children, were taken to hospitals. Among them were several university students riding in a bus, Hussein said.

It was one of the most deadly attacks in Mogadishu in recent memory.

A large column of black smoke rose above the capital.

"The explosion was devastating. I can confirm that more than 20 civilians were killed, there were many more injured, but the figure may be higher," said police officer Ibrahim Mohamed.

"I have counted 22 bodies, all of them civilians and there were more than 30 wounded, this was a dark day," said Ahmed Moalim Warsame, who witnessed the explosion.

Speaking to journalists at the scene of the explosion, Mogadishu Mayor Omar Muhamoud said the government confirmed that at least 90 civilians, mostly students, were injured in the explosion.

The suicide bomber driving a car loaded with explosives detonates #MogadishuEx-control Afgoye. The casualties of this horrible explosion have not yet been clarified. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/BaHeG44zV2 – Bashiir Maxmud (@BashiirMaxmud) December 28, 2019

Sakariye Abdukadir, who was near the area when the car bomb detonated, said the explosion "destroyed several of my car windows."

"All I could see were scattered corpses … in the middle of the explosion and some of them burned beyond recognition."

Paramedics and civilians help an injured man in the explosion of a car bomb at a security checkpoint when he arrives at a hospital in Mogadishu (Feisal Omar / Reuters)

Government authorities have told medical staff not to disclose the figures as they did in the past, and journalists are prohibited from going to attack sites.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosion.

The attack again raises concerns about the readiness of Somali forces to take responsibility for the security of the country of an African Union force in the coming months.

Somalia has been divided by conflicts since 1991, when clan leaders overthrew former leader Siad Barre and then clashed with each other.