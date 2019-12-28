Disney World employees in Florida inform police that tourists groped

Disney World is known as a place for family fun, but there is definitely a line and some of the theme park characters claim that the idea of ​​fun for a few tourists is absolutely criminal.

Disney World employees who wear Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck costumes filed police reports this month claiming that tourists touched them inappropriately, reports the Associated Press.

The woman in the Mickey Mouse costume says she went to the hospital with neck injuries caused by a grandmother who patted the character's head. According to reports from the Orange County Sheriff's Office, employees wearing Minnie Mouse and Donald Duck's suits claim they were groping for tourists.

These harassment incidents occur after a 51-year-old man was arrested in November after an employee who played a Disney princess told investigators that he touched his chest while a photo was taken.

"Everyone should feel safe at work, and we encourage cast members to present themselves in any awkward situation," Disney spokeswoman Andrea Finger said in a statement. "We provide multiple resources to protect the welfare of our Cast Members, including law enforcement officers who respond and are available to them, if necessary."

A 36-year-old woman who plays Mickey Mouse at Magic Kingdom Park told investigators that a woman patted her disguise on the head five times, which caused her to slip and tighten her neck, Orlando Sentinel reported .

The employee said she did not believe that the woman intentionally hurt her, and the sheriff's office ruled that the December 4 incident was a civil matter, not a criminal one.

The tourist's family said they did not know that the employee had been taken to the hospital until the newspaper contacted them Thursday.

Boone Scheer told Sentinel that his mother-in-law patted Mickey to prove to his nearly 2-year-old nervous grandson that he shouldn't be afraid of Mickey.

"She barely touched him," Scheer said, adding that his mother-in-law would not intentionally hurt Mickey Mouse. "It was very minimal."

The family was confused about whether Disney has a rule of not touching the disguised characters, as they give shocks and hugs to visitors, Scheer said.

He added that nobody in the park told them anything until hours later, when they tried to register at their Disney hotel. Disney interviewed his wife and "they definitely tried to imply that it was on purpose," Scheer said.

That same day, Disney World had to ban the trip to one of its park members after it allegedly touched Minnie Mouse several times and allegedly had inappropriate reactions with another cast member. The authorities were contacted, but the cast member who played Minnie decided not to press charges.

On December 3, agents received a call about a guest who mistreated a costumed character in an Animal Kingdom restaurant. According to reports of the incident, a woman in her 60s asked if she could kiss Donald Duck.

Donald Duck accepted the kiss, but the situation intensified when the 18-year-old employee who played the character said the woman began to touch and grab the arms, chest, belly and face of the character.

The employee approached another Disney employee for help, but the woman followed her, grabbed, and then "frantically,quot; put her hands inside the character's suit, touching her chest, according to the incident report.

The woman's family shouted at him to stop and the assistant took the employee to the rest room. Later, the employee decided not to press charges, and told authorities that he believed that the woman, who was not identified in the report, could have dementia.