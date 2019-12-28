Director Paul Haggis faces charges of hate crimes against alleged rape victim

%MINIFYHTMLd6a5d4cd92f8b271ace8c3e8d48c72979% %MINIFYHTMLd6a5d4cd92f8b271ace8c3e8d48c729710%

A judge of the First Appeals Division of the New York Supreme Court wrote that it is "apparent" that the "Crash" pilot could have committed a gender-motivated hate crime.

Oscar-winning director Paul Haggis is to face a civil lawsuit that he committed a hate crime motivated by gender against one of his alleged victims of rape.

A court of appeals in New York has ruled publicist Haleigh breest, who will go to criminal trial in February 2020 after accusing Haggis of raping her in his Soho department in 2013, can also file a civil lawsuit that the filmmaker violated a New York law aimed at preventing "gender-based violence ".

Citing the Protection of Victims of Gender Violence Act of 2000, the judges of the New York First Division of Appeals of the Supreme Court wrote about the Haggis case: "Gender-based malice or ill will follows from the alleged (violation) itself. "

While the decision to "set a precedent" is a general victory for Breest, the judges found that three other unidentified women who accuse Haggis of sexual assault, known as Jane Does, failed to level the charge of hate crime against him , and should for now be removed from the case.

"The accusations of Jane Doe in this document are not necessary to satisfy the animus requirement of (the city's gender violence law)," the decision says. "Consequently, they should be excluded from the complaint, since they are useless at this time and tend to harm the accused."

In a statement to the gossip column of the New York Post, page six, the "Shock"The director's attorney, Priya Chaudhry, commented:" Mr. Haggis has respected the court process, and now that the accusations of these anonymous women have been dismissed, he looks forward to the disclosure of critical evidence currently hidden by lawyers. of Haleigh Breest. "

"This evidence will show that these accusations against him were completely false from the beginning."