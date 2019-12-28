Delta Work beats Monalee in the exciting Savills Chase | Racing news





Delta Work – won the exciting Savills Chase

Delta Work arrived with a thunderous late race to deny the gallant Monalee at Savills Chase in Leopardstown.

Monalee had jumped for fun in front of Rachael Blackmore and seemed to have everything in the final stretch to the end.

Delta Work (11-2) seemed reserved for a place at best, becoming straight when Jack Kennedy, who also took the other feature of Grade One in Apple Jade as part of a triple, was asking His mount for everything.

Kemboy, who had been interested at all times, Road To Respect, Presenting Percy and the strange Jett, all had possibilities at some point, but Monalee had apparently seen them all outside.

Unfortunately for Blackmore, he lost an iron after the last and kicked the other free when Delta Work began to close. There was nothing on the line, but Delta Work received the verdict for a head. Road To Respect was third.