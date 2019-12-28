Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey leave for Chhapaak promotions

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey star together in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The duo has collaborated for the first time to tell a story that is important to tell and discuss in our society. Chhapaak is based on the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and his fight for justice. Deepika will rehearse the character based on Laxmi, while Vikrant plays her partner. The movie trailer was released a few days ago and has been well received by the public. The cast of the film has now begun to promote the film and, therefore, Deepika and Vikrant were photographed at IIT Mumbai today, as the university is having its festival called Mood Indigo.

Deepika looked flawless while choosing white for the day, while Vikrant looked elegant in a crisp white shirt, charcoal pants and a navy blue coat. Chhapaak arrives in theaters on January 10, 2020. Scroll to see pictures of today's cast.




one/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


two/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


3/ 8

Deepika Padukone



Deepika Padukone


4 4/ 8

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey



Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey


5 5/ 8

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey



Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey


6 6/ 8

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey



Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey


7 7/ 8

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey



Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey


8/ 8

Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey

Recommended for you

ajax-loader "class =" img-responsiveLoading the following article …

Recent Articles

Rory Burns looks like an England Test opener, says Michael Atherton | Cricket News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Thai Navy SEAL dies of blood infection one year after rescue

Latest News Matilda Coleman - 0
BANGKOK - A Thai Navy SEAL that was part of the dramatic rescue of 12 children and their soccer coach from a flooded cave...
Read more

Kourtney Kardashian posts a picture with Younes Bendjima on Instagram: are they back together?

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
keeping up with the Kardashians Star Kourtney Kardashian apparently became an Instagram officer with Younes Bendjima for the second time. The 40-year-old woman posted...
Read more

Premier League Wrap: Saints edge Gloucester, wins for Bath and Worcester | Rugby Union News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan head to Alibaug

Entertainment Bradley Lamb - 0
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are loved by...
Read more
©