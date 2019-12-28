Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey leave for Chhapaak promotions

Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey star together in Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar. The duo has collaborated for the first time to tell a story that is important to tell and discuss in our society. Chhapaak is based on the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and his fight for justice. Deepika will rehearse the character based on Laxmi, while Vikrant plays her partner. The movie trailer was released a few days ago and has been well received by the public. The cast of the film has now begun to promote the film and, therefore, Deepika and Vikrant were photographed at IIT Mumbai today, as the university is having its festival called Mood Indigo.

Deepika looked flawless while choosing white for the day, while Vikrant looked elegant in a crisp white shirt, charcoal pants and a navy blue coat. Chhapaak arrives in theaters on January 10, 2020. Scroll to see pictures of today's cast.