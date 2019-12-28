Dean Unglert leaves the hospital after an accident and meets with Caelynn

By Bradley Lamb
Entertainment

Dean Unglert is under repair, with the help of his girlfriend and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

He revealed earlier this week that he suffered an accident while skiing in the Swiss Alps and was transferred by air to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and a fractured femur. He wrote: "Things could have been much worse," and he's not kidding; Ski falls and collisions can cause permanent paralysis and even death, depending on how and where the person lands.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old posted on Instagram a video of himself leaving the hospital with forearm crutches, writing: "First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital."

Miller-Keyes, 24, recently flew to Switzerland to be next to her boyfriend. He posted videos of the two together on his Instagram story on Saturday.

He also shared in his usual feed a video of her smiling while traveling on the train with Unglert in the Swiss ski town of Zermatt.

"He expelled @deanie_babies from the hospital today and explored a bit of Switzerland," he wrote.

"Great video. Wonderful music. Meh caption," Unglert said.

In her Instagram story, she said: "It's so beautiful here."

Later in the day, Unglert posted a video of Miller-Keyes in his Instagram story smiling as he carried several bags and suitcases through the Zurich airport.

"I hired @caelynnmillerkeyes to carry all my luggage," he joked.

Unglert and Miller-Keyes met in the sixth season of Bachelor in Paradise, which was issued last summer, and has been strengthened for about six months.

Recent Articles

Ohio state athletic director Gene Smith & # 39; angry & # 39; for Clemson's overturned ball and Buckeyes score

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The semifinal of the University American football tie between Ohio State and Clemson made more than a few questionable calls,...
Read more

PDC Darts: The opportunity hits the World Darts Championship as the semifinals close | Darts news

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more

What channel is Packers vs. Lions on today? Schedule, time for the game of week 17 of the NFL

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
The Packers will try to lock up a top spot in the NFC playoff group on Sunday as they travel...
Read more

Victim of the state of Ohio from bad calls, mistakes in Playoff's defeat against Clemson

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
No. 2 Ohio State lost 29-23 against No. 3 Clemson in the semifinal of the college football qualifier at the...
Read more

LeBron James scores 21 points while Los Angeles Lakers break a losing streak of four games | NBA News

Sports Lisa Witt - 0
Read more
©