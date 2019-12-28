Dean Unglert leaves the hospital after an accident and meets with Caelynn

Dean Unglert is under repair, with the help of his girlfriend and Bachelor in Paradise co-star Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

He revealed earlier this week that he suffered an accident while skiing in the Swiss Alps and was transferred by air to a hospital, where he underwent surgery for a dislocated hip and a fractured femur. He wrote: "Things could have been much worse," and he's not kidding; Ski falls and collisions can cause permanent paralysis and even death, depending on how and where the person lands.

On Saturday, the 28-year-old posted on Instagram a video of himself leaving the hospital with forearm crutches, writing: "First steps as a free man after 5 short days in the hospital."

Miller-Keyes, 24, recently flew to Switzerland to be next to her boyfriend. He posted videos of the two together on his Instagram story on Saturday.

He also shared in his usual feed a video of her smiling while traveling on the train with Unglert in the Swiss ski town of Zermatt.

"He expelled @deanie_babies from the hospital today and explored a bit of Switzerland," he wrote.