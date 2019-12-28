David Moyes hopes to replace the fired Manuel Pellegrini in West Ham | Soccer news





David Moyes is expected to return to West Ham

David Moyes is expected to be named the next West Ham manager, Sky sports news understand, after Manuel Pellegrini was fired after the defeat against Leicester.

The 66-year-old Chilean has been under increasing pressure during a terrible streak since a 4-0 loss to Oxford United in the EFL Cup in September.

After a promising start to the campaign, the Hammers embarked on a series of nine league losses and only two victories in 13 games, losing at home to Newcastle, their rivals Tottenham and, more recently, the Foxes.

Manuel Pellegrini has been fired by West Ham after the defeat against Leicester, his tenth of the campaign

They sit just one point above the relegation zone towards the New Year and, after firing their manager for only 18 months in a three-year agreement, co-owner and president David Sullivan said: "It is a great disappointment that we have had to make this decision

"Manuel is a gentleman and it has been a real pleasure working with someone of his caliber. However, it has become clear that a change is required for the club to be back in line with our ambitions this season."

"We felt it was necessary to act now to give the new manager as much time as possible to try to achieve that goal."

2:40 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Leicester's victory at West Ham in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Leicester's victory at West Ham in the Premier League

Moyes saved the Hammers from the decline during the 2017-18 campaign before being replaced by Pellegrini after their short-term contract expired at the end of that season, and they are preparing to rename the Scotsman, who has been out of work since then. .

Moyes was recently linked with an interim role in another of his former clubs in Everton to replace Marco Silva, but instead turned to Carlo Ancelotti.