Daniel Bryan wins the opportunity for the universal title against The Fiend in Royal Rumble | News news





Daniel Bryan will have a chance against Universal champion The Fiend in Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan will face The Fiend for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble after winning a triple threat on SmackDown.

Baron Corbin was essentially eliminated by a Roman Reigns onslaught in the middle of the game, leaving Bryan and The Miz to exchange in a dazzling conclusion, with both men giving their best in their attempts to win the opportunity for the title.

WWE Late Night Smackdown Live

Despite competing with a severely battered knee, Bryan somehow fought against a crushing Skull Final and a Figure Four Leglock, finding a way to apply LeBell's block to win.

Bray Wyatt appeared immediately from Firefly Fun House, asking Bryan if he was willing to do whatever it takes to capture the Universal Title and "let it in."

Bryan's answer? Not surprisingly, a resounding "Yes!"

Bayley ends 2019 as the oldest female SmackDown champion of all time while she and Sasha Banks continue to dominate the blue mark

Moment Of Bliss leads to Moment Of Pain

Lacey Evans was still excited after Sasha Banks teased her daughter on SmackDown last week and went straight to the point during her appearance on the return of "A Moment of Bliss,quot; with Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross.

He made it clear that he would not tolerate Sasha's disrespect for his family and that he was going to march directly into the ring at this time to prepare for his team fight alongside Dana Brooke against Sasha and Bayley.

However, Dana wouldn't arrive in style, as Sasha and Bayley dragged Brooke to the stage, which led Evans to climb the ramp to match the odds.

Authorities broke the close combat long enough for the game to begin, but after Banks evaded the right of Evans 'wife (who connected with Bayley), Sasha eliminated Lacey and closed Banks' statement at Brooke for the victory of submission.

Evans was still smoking, but Banks laughed for the last time tonight.