Cristiano Ronaldo says he wants to become a Hollywood actor when he retires | Soccer news

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is aiming for a leading role in Hollywood after retiring from football.

The 34-year-old wants to follow in the footsteps of other players who have appeared in numerous feature film productions, including Vinnie Jones, Eric Cantona and David Beckham.

Portugal and Juventus striker, who currently enjoys the half-season break of Serie A, spoke at the Dubai International Sports Conference.

"I hope to live more than 50 years and I want to prepare myself to face the obstacles of a new life, to do things that I don't know how to do," he said.

"For example, to participate in a movie in Hollywood. But you must have a good preparation, you must have a superior English to give a superior performance and then you don't have to be nervous."

"It's hard for me to be nervous in football because that's what I've prepared for my whole life."

Ronaldo has 10 goals in 14 Serie A games so far this season, and will return to action when Juventus faces Cagliari on January 6.