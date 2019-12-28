College football schedule: What bowl games are there today? Time, channels, scores for CFP semifinals

Two of the three most important games that remain in the 2019 college football season take place on Saturday.

Clashes in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma (Peach Bowl) and No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson (Fiesta Bowl) will determine the participants in the football championship University 2019. But they are not the only games on Saturday.

The other two games on Saturday's final list of the season include the Camping World Bowl showdown between No. 14 Notre Dame and Iowa State and the Cotton Bowl showdown between No. 13 Penn State and No. 15 Memphis, part of the New Year's Day 6 lineups.

Calendar of college football playoffs: What games are there today?

This is the full schedule of Saturday's college football matches, as well as the final scores and how to watch each game live.

Saturday, December 28

bowl Time (ET) television channel Cotton: No. 13 Penn State vs. No. 15 Memphis Noon ESPN Camping World: No. 14 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State Noon A B C Peach: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (CFP) 4 p.m. ESPN Party: No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 3 Clemson (CFP) 8 p.m. ESPN

How to watch college football games live

Saturday's team list will be televised live on national television, and the games will appear on ESPN and ABC.

ESPN will do everything possible with 18 consecutive hours of college football coverage, starting at 7 a.m. ET. College GameDay starts at 9 p.m. ET live from State Farm Stadium, where the Fiesta Bowl is played, and will lead to the Cotton Bowl broadcast at noon. The show includes his usual team with host Rece Davis along with Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, David Pollack and Maria Taylor.

For each college football game, ESPN once again runs a "Megacast,quot; in its family of networks. In the main ESPN broadcasts, Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will convene the Fiesta Bowl, while Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge are at the Peach Bowl stand.

A variety of streaming alternatives will be shown on ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News and more, including the popular "Movie Theater," which this year will feature Tom Luginbill and Louis Riddick (Peach Bowl) and Emmanuel Acho and Bobby Carpenter (Fiesta Bowl ) Breaking the movie live on the game broadcast.

University Soccer Results