Clashes erupt when Paris protesters unite against pension reforms | Macron News

Protesters marching against the pension reform planned by the French government clashed with police in the capital, Paris, when police fired tear gas to disperse some groups.

Trade unions in France have led strikes across the country since the beginning of December in a protest over the revision of President Emmanuel Macron's pensions, disrupting schools, railroads and roads, while supporting regular protests.

On Saturday, protesters in the "yellow vest,quot; of the anti-government movement joined a rally of several thousand people against the reorganization of pensions.

Police used tear gas against protesters near tourist sites such as the Center Pompidou Museum of Modern Art, where some protesters tried to barricade and set fire to them, and destroyed a bus stop.

The clashes also broke out at other points in the demonstration, although the protest was going out at the end of the afternoon.

The "yellow vest,quot; movement emerged a year ago as a reaction against the high cost of living, and has been part of the anti-government protests in the country since then.

Jerome Rodrigues, a prominent figure in the movement, was injured in the eye, although it was not immediately clear how he had suffered the injury. Rodrigues was blinded in the same eye earlier this year during another demonstration.

France's transport network remained disrupted throughout the country and in Paris on the last weekend of the year, and rail and subway workers have so far insisted that they will continue to press Macron to abandon his review.

"We are ready to endure for quite some time," Laurent Djebali, representative of the Unsa union metropolitan branch, told The Associated Press news agency when he joined the march.

National protests planned

Macron has promoted its reform as leading to a fairer system that will encourage workers to remain in the workforce up to 64 instead of 62 and balance the pension budget.

Bernard Smith of Al Jazeera, reporting from Paris, said Saturday's protests could be a sample of what could happen on January 9, when the nationwide protests are planned.

"President Macron says he will not give up on pension reforms. He says they have to be done. So the government keeps putting pressure on the unions, which don't give up either," he said.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe plans to continue talks with the unions after a holiday break.

On Saturday, the country's train authority said only six of 10 high-speed trains were running.

The international Eurostar from Paris to London had four of five trains running. The Paris metro service was improving, with a partial service on several lines that had been closed from the beginning.