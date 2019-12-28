Church of Scientology allegedly conspired to take advantage of Nicole Kidman's phone Claiming new reports

At one time in Hollywood history, Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise were one of the most revered couples in the industry, however, it is rumored that Tom's relationship with Scientology caused significant problems in their romance.

According to The Daily Beast, Tom almost left the Church of Scientology before his fight with Matt Lauer, the Oprah Winfrey Show appearance, as well as the controversial recruitment video. The Beast states that Nicole Kidman played a crucial role in her temporary departure from the religious organization, in addition to the film, Eyes wide Shut, from Stanley Kubrick.

Nicole, who was raised Catholic in her native Australia, is the daughter of Dr. Antony Kidman, who was a staple in the nation's psychology industry. Ironically, Scientology has vehemently criticized the practice of psychology, allegedly blaming the Holocaust and September 11 for discipline and practice.

Mike Rinder, who once worked as a senior executive in the Church of Scientology, states that psychiatry, for the Church, is one of humanity's great evils. Despite his education, Kidman practiced for years as a Scientologist and even participated in courses.

However, as he became increasingly disillusioned with the Church, Tom became paranoid and reportedly wanted to touch his phone to find out who he was talking to. The Beast reports that Rathbun hired investigators to spy on her.

Rinder then took the request to David Miscavige, told him what Tom wanted to do, and Miscavige demanded, "damn it, do it." Then a private investigator was hired and they touched his phone to get information about his personal life.

In an official statement from The Church of Scientology, they denied spying on their members, touching Kidman's phone and also claimed they were not involved in Kidman's and Cruise's break up in any way. According to Rinder, once Nicole no longer supported Scientology, it became a responsibility, and then they convinced Tom to break up with her.

Cruise filed for divorce from the actress in February 2001 and began dating Penelope Cruz shortly after.



