Positive images of TSR: Prepare handkerchiefs now, roommates, or blame someone who cuts onions, but Chris Silva's meeting of the Miami Heat with his mother will have them in his feelings!

Chris Silva, who has only seen his family once since he moved to the U.S. UU. From the African country Gabon to play professional ball in 2012, he met with his mother on Friday at the American Airlines Arena. That was the first time Silva hugged his mother in three years, according to CNN.

"We have a big surprise for you," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told him when the team finished preparing for their game against the Indiana Pacers. "Merry Christmas, brother."

Silva's reaction was even more moving. "That's my mother," Silva said, sobbing after seeing his mother, who traveled more than 6,300 miles from Gabon to see her son.

Silva told reporters on Friday that he had talked to his mother on the phone on Christmas day and never imagined he would see her in person so soon.

"I thought I was seeing a ghost," Silva said of the meeting.

While Silva did not play during Friday's game, the Heat will face the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday night.

“Thank you very much to @MiamiHEAT and everyone who helped with this! Thanks Adam Silver and @NBA_Africa for the funds and the words can't explain that I was surprised even after the game and I still can't believe it! Blessed! It is a Christmas miracle! ”, Tweet Silva on Saturday.

The Heat said NBA commissioner Adam Silver and NBA senior vice president of international basketball operations Kimberly Bohuny and NBA Africa collaborated to reunite Silva and his mother.

