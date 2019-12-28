China-Taiwan relations: Beijing maintains pressure on Taipei | Taiwan News

%MINIFYHTML5d291d079e1e6037af41af84b4a76a239% %MINIFYHTML5d291d079e1e6037af41af84b4a76a2310%

Tensions between China and Taiwan have deteriorated further this year, and may worsen in 2020.

The result of the presidential elections in Taiwan in January could determine whether it continues to resist Beijing's pressure to unify with mainland China, or if it slowly yields.

Katrina Yu from Al Jazeera reports from Beijing.