Celina Powell criticizes Snoop Dogg with new details of sexual encounters – Watch her video

A while ago, Celina Powell said that she and Snoop Dogg had slept together, and at that time, he criticized her and said she was lying. For the holidays, Celina thought there is no better gift for Snoop than a new video that details more about what supposedly happened between them a while ago.

You probably remember Celina Powell since she almost broke Cardi B and Offset's marriage.

Watch the video in which he says that Snoop made cocaine and addressed more details about his encounter.

Someone commented: ‘Her soul is empty throughout this video, those fake laughs and uncomfortable glances at the camera reveal that she is not happy with herself. Influence is a dangerous drug. "

Another YouTube follower said: L Lmao likes the cocaine thing, but it's snoop D O double G, girl! What are you waiting for? Hugs are not weird, man. You're not high, you don't drink much, so to be like that, you have some real mf problems that you should consult with a therapist, Hunny. As really. I watched your video about being raped and I can understand how that affects you, especially being so young. You are a beautiful and intelligent woman. You are worth much more than this. I hope you can realize that one day! Much love, boo boo. Do you do it and do it better?

Another person said that "she is lying. She has been shown to lie quite frequently. She admitted that she lied for 9 months, pretended to be a baby. It is an ancient technique: if you lie, to make it credible, say something embarrassing afterwards or say something so extravagant People will believe you Celina is a cum rag And women who support this type of behavior due to a "bag,quot; are garbage. "

Someone else posted this: "I love snooping, but he has preached many times about black men who should be just black girls, even saying that Kanye was the way he is because he is not a black girl." However, he obviously cheats on his wife, what? White girls !!!! Do you lack respect for the sanctity of your marriage to a white girl? What kind of hypocritical shit is that? So he has no room to speak and obviously has no honor or respect for his black African queen. This is nothing new. Black women receive the worst treatment of all. Therefore, snoop needs to practice what he preaches or shut up! *

What do you think about this video? Is Celina lying or not?



