Carley McCord, daughter-in-law of Steve Ensminger of LSU, dies in a plane crash

Carley McCord, the daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, was one of five people who died in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday. Her death was confirmed by her husband, Steve Ensminger Jr. He was 30 years old.

The plane was headed to Atlanta for the Tigers Peach Bowl showdown against Oklahoma.

McCord, a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, was a sports journalist who graduated from Northwestern State in 2011 and LSU in 2013 with a degree in television journalism.

She had worked in Cleveland, covering the Cleveland Browns, before returning to the radio to present 100.7 The Tiger (Baton Rouge) and 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge. More recently, she was a digital reporter for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame and host in the New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans game.

Ensminger will train in the LSU Peach Bowl showdown against Oklahoma, LSU confirmed the Defender (Acadiana, La.).