Burnley 0-2 Man Utd







Anthony Martial celebrates his goal in the first half for Man Utd

Manchester United ranked in the top five with a fourth victory in six games, beating Burnley 2-0 at Turf Moor on Saturday night.

United controlled the first half and moved on just before the break when Anthony Martial took advantage of Charlie Taylor's mistake before returning home calmly (44).

Burnley, who did not record a target shot until after the hour mark, finally entered the game, but David de Gea did well to save Phil Bardsley's effort, and Marcus Rashford finished it with a messy end in time. of detention (90 +5) as United claimed his first clean sheet in three and a half months.

The result means that United jumped to Tottenham and is one point behind Chelsea, which is in fourth place, which goes to Arsenal on Super Sunday, while Burnley remains 13th, six points above the drop zone.

How United finally closed the opposition

There was confusion before the game with Paul Pogba was completely out of the team, despite coming as a substitute against Watford and Newcastle, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer telling MUTV: "Paul has played in two games now and has been out for a time, so we don't feel it was right for him to participate today. "

United seemed comfortable in the first half; Rashford hit the outside of the post with an effort of 20 yards, before Martial saw a shot hit by Phil Bardsley, but they came forward just before the break.

After Taylor lost possession in his half on the sideline, Andreas Pereira's skilful pass through the ball found Martial, and placed himself coldly under Nick Pope.

Manchester United players celebrate their first game against Burnley

Burnley improved after the break, but did not test De Gea until the 72nd minute, since Bardsley's good effort for the first time since 20 yards was diverted by the Spaniard.

Martial should have finished the game with seven minutes remaining, put on goal by Dan James before turning, squaring for Jesse Lingard and watching Burnley retrieve the numbers to recover.

Paul Pogba did not reach the team, while Young and Williams entered through Wan-Bissaka and Shaw in the full-back position. The injured McTominay came out for Matic, who had not played in the Premier League since September, while Dan James replaced Greenwood. Burnley made two changes after the defeat at Everton; Brady and Rodriguez left, replaced by Barnes and Hendrick.

But when Pope went ahead for a late corner of Burnley, United came out of the defense through James, who played Rashford in the goal. He faced the pope that went back, slipped, but only got enough with the ball to see it roll along the line.

United deserved the victory, and they are finally seeing some consistency after a season of ups and downs, with fourth place now firmly in sight for the new year.

Whats Next?

Burnley now receives Aston Villa at 12.30 p. M. On New Year's Day, before receiving Peterborough in the third round of the FA Cup at 12.31 p. M. From Saturday. Manchester United goes to Arsenal on New Year's Day at 8 p.m., before a trip to Lobos at 5.31 p.m. of Saturday.