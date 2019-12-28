BTS signed microphones will go on auction to benefit MusiCares Charity

Twitter

The seven microphones that the K-pop group used during their recent tour & # 39; Love Yourself & # 39; They will be available at Julien & # 39; s Auctions in Los Angeles two days before the Recording Academy receives the Grammy Awards.

Up News Info –

K-pop BTS superstars (Bangtan boys) & # 39; the first official auction items are ready to raise money for the MusiCares charity of the Recording Academy.

Seven microphones that the group used during their recent "Love Yourself" tour, each signed by a band member, are expected to sell for between $ 10,000 (£ 7,600) and $ 20,000 (£ 15,200) in Julien & # 39; s Auctions in Los Angeles on January 24. 2020, two days before the heads of the Recording Academy receive the Grammy Awards.

<br />

Aerosmith, which will be the recipients of the MusiCares Person of the Year next year (2020), are also offering auction items, including the frontman Steven Tyler& # 39; s Shure SM58 microphone, signed microphone stand and your personal scarves, and guitarist Joe PerryGibson Les Paul Signature Guitar signed.

The items available at the auction, scheduled for January 24, 2020, are Tom pettycustom limited edition watch, Eddie VedderSigned ukulele and autographed guitars from Taylor Swift, Dave Grohl, Carlos Santana, Harry StylesY Pete Townshend.

All proceeds from the sale will benefit MusiCares.